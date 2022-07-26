Why you should not ignore spine pain, sponsored by Spine Center

Back pain is a common problem people struggle with and it should not be ignored. Our spine experts take all back/spine pain seriously because the pain can originate within the spinal canal and could threaten the health of your spinal cord.

A frequent source of back pain and spine pain is a “slipped” or herniated vertebral disc. As your discs get older and drier, they may rupture, spilling their inner contents into the spinal canal. When disc material invades the spinal canal, there’s not much room to accommodate this excess tissue. Read the full article to learn about the symptoms that can occur when a disc ruptures and it presses against a spinal nerve.

