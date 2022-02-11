Noninvasive lipo cavitation, sponsored by Hoda Aesthetics

Noninvasive lipo cavitation is a type of body contouring treatment that eliminates unwanted fatty deposits that don’t respond to diet and exercise. These stubborn areas are exposed to low frequency sound waves that break down and melt the fat cells using heat and vibrations. It’s a safe, pain-free, and noninvasive way to treat areas of concern without the down time and surgery. Hoda Aesthetics will be running specials on this service all month long. You can book four sessions for 25 percent off! Click here to book today!