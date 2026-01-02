Nominations open today for the Best of 225 Awards

Get ready. Get set. Nominate! That’s right. Starting today, you can decide who receives an award next year in our 2026 Best of 225 Awards.

Since its launch in 2005, 225 Magazine has spotlighted the city’s most beloved restaurants, bars, people and businesses in the annual Best of 225 Awards. The Capital Region’s original readers’ choice poll Best of 225 has grown every year over the last two decades, adding more categories and drawing new voters.

Head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your picks for this year’s awards.

Write-in nominations will run from Jan. 2, 2026, to Jan. 31, 2026. Nominations are the first part of the awards process—and are arguably the most important, because they determine which people and businesses will end up on the ballot next year. They’ll be followed by voting from Feb. 25, 2026, to April 8, 2026.

Want to start campaigning for your spot on the ballot? Download our official promotional graphics here.