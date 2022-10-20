Nominations are open for inRegister’s Women with a Cause 2023

Each year, our sister publication inRegister uses its annual Women with a Cause issue to honor local women who dedicate their time to making Baton Rouge a better place. Throughout the entire month of October, the magazine will be looking for its next batch of philanthropists who prove that a little hard work can go a long way—and it needs your help!

If you know someone you think deserves this recognition in inRegister‘s January 2023 issue, nominate her using the form here. You’ll have until the deadline of Monday, Oct. 31. And remember: Honorees cannot be paid employees of the organizations they support.

