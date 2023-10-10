Nominate local ‘Women with a Cause’ to be featured in inRegister in 2024

Each year, our sister publication inRegister uses its annual Women with a Cause issue to honor local women who dedicate their time to making Baton Rouge a better place.

Throughout the entire month of October, the magazine will be looking for its next batch of philanthropists who prove that a little hard work can go a long way. If you know someone you think deserves this recognition in inRegister’s January 2024 issue, nominate her using the form here. The deadline for nominations is Monday, Oct. 30. Please note honorees cannot be paid employees of the organizations they support.

In the meantime, learn about past Women with a Cause honorees by looking through the inRegister archives: 2023, 2022, 2020, 2019 and 2018.

