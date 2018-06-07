Ahead of renovations to Spanish Moon slated to begin June 12, the popular concert venue is throwing a massive festival this weekend as a celebration of the space that locals have come to know and love over the years.

Nine bands in total will share the stage at Spanish Moon Fest, including prominent Baton Rouge acts such as Hydra Plane, Particle Devotion and Butcher’s Dozen. Other performers include Lola Tried, Quarx, Dubya, Mayhaps, The Magic Word and Burris.

Many of the bands have played the venue frequently over the course of the past few years.

Local artists and food vendors will also be part of the festival.

Following this weekend’s performances, the venue will undergo a month-long hiatus for renovations. It is expected to reopen July 1 with a performance by hardcore band As Cities Burn.

Spanish Moon Fest takes place at the venue, 1109 Highland Road, and will kick off on Saturday, June 9, at 4 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $12 and can be purchased here. Tickets are $15 at the door.