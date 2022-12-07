Nighttime car accidents, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

Many people find driving at night stressful because it’s harder to see the road and traffic ahead of you, not to mention pedestrians or bicyclists. And if you’re driving when you’d typically be asleep, there’s a danger of falling asleep at the wheel.

Louisiana already has notably dangerous roads, but in recent years, the state has seen more car crashes and fatalities than the national average. Forty percent of accidents occur at night, even though there is 60% less traffic on the roads. And the fatality rate is three times higher for nighttime accidents. Nearly 49% of all traffic fatalities occur at night. On average, car crashes peak between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, but the timing of accidents has some seasonal variation. To learn more about how to stay safe while driving at night, click HERE.

