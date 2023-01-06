Will it hurt your car accident claim if you weren’t wearing your seatbelt? Sponsored by Dudley Debosier

Almost all drivers are aware of the risks that come with not wearing a seatbelt, although they may not all take it as seriously as they should. Regardless of some state laws requiring the use of a seatbelt, many drivers disregard such laws and choose to ride unbuckled, a decision that could result in serious injury in a matter of seconds.

So…what happens to your insurance claim if you get in a wreck while unbuckled? In a state like Louisiana, an accident claim can be severely affected by the lack of seatbelt use at the time of a wreck. This can directly affect the insured’s ability to recover compensation for their damages. To learn more about how seatbelt use affects accident claims, click HERE.