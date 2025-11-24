What we know about the proposed Livingston Parish Target store

The future of the Millerville Road Target is uncertain following reports on Thursday that the company plans to open a location in the Juban Crossing Development in Denham Springs.

The Millerville store opened in 2005 and Target did not respond to a question about whether that site would close if the proposed Livingston Parish store moves forward. The two stores would be roughly 7 miles apart.

Hobby Lobby made a similar move in 2019 when it announced it would relocate its O’Neal Lane Store to Juban Crossing. Those two sites were also about 7 miles apart.

Target acknowledged its interest in a Livingston Parish site but stopped short of confirming the project.

“At Target, we continuously explore possible locations for new stores,” the company said in a statement to Daily Report. “I can tell you we are pursuing the opportunity to reach guests in the Livingston Parish area, but at this time, we’re not at a point where we can share any new store plans.”

Livingston Parish Council member John Wascom confirmed Friday that Target plans to open in Juban Crossing, saying the deal is expected to close within the next few weeks.

Daily Report on Thursday reported that a listing on the Louisiana Commercial Database showed Target outparcels available for lease and included a proposed site plan for a 128,000-square-foot store at the northwest corner of Juban Road and Juban Crossing Boulevard.

The plan also identified potential adjacent tenants, including Homesense, Burlington Coat Factory, Sierra, Trader Joe’s and another retailer. Wascom says those retailers—as well as Dick’s Sporting Goods—are expected to join the development.

He could not provide a timeline but says he anticipates those deals will close after the Target agreement is finalized.

Plans for the Target store have been submitted to the Livingston Parish Planning and Development Department and are currently under review by engineers, according to a department spokesperson. It has not yet been placed on a public meeting agenda.

Target, founded in 1962, operates nearly 2,000 stores nationwide, including 16 in Louisiana. Its two Baton Rouge locations are on Millerville Road and Siegen Lane.