Staff picks: Stocking stuffers to nab from Capital Region shops

The holiday season is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to complete your gift shopping. And if you’ve wrapped up all your major presents already, here’s your reminder to not forget about those fuzzy things hung by the chimney with care.

The 225 team has scoured local shop shelves and the “gifts” tabs on their sites to create a curated list of stocking stuffers for just about anyone on your list. These items won’t break the budget, and yes, they’re the perfect size for slipping into those velvet socks.

Happy holidays from our team! Let us know what you think of this gift guide by emailing [email protected].

“Several of my family members are hopping flights to come to my house for Christmas, so I like stocking stuffers that are both locally sourced and easy to pack. My ride-or-die is spice packets from Red Stick Spice Co. There are tons of options to choose from, but some of my favorites are celery salt-heavy Prime Rib Rub, great for pot roast and steaks, as well as French Mustard & Herb Blend, an easy accent for roasted broccoli, chicken and potatoes. My current obsession is Smoked Tea Rub, a sweet smoky combo of molasses, Lapsang Souchong tea, rosemary, fennel and other ingredients, that’s amazing on all sorts of proteins. And then there are classic combos like herbes du Provence and packets of single spices, like highly quality cinnamon and cardamom, winners for holiday baking.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

“We all know a person who has a Christmas tree decked out in sentimental ornaments. I like gifting something that can bring back memories of this year’s holiday—and the amazing and thoughtful person who gifted the object—for years to come. Whether it’s a sentimental commemoration of the year like this celebratory cheers cork , a bust of their favorite celebrity or something flashy and fun , I like to give an ornament that represents the person and our relationship.”

—Catherine Clement, 225 digital staff writer

“I have it on good authority that Santa plans to leave a couple of boxes of these locally made chocolates in the stockings at my house this year. The little gems, handcrafted by a mother/daughter duo , come in a range of filling flavors including candied hazelnut, caramel, nougat, milk chocolate and more. Conveniently available at one of Santa’s go-to coffee shops, Light House Coffee, these will also go great with one of the bags of their house-roasted coffee beans from around the world.”

—Kelli Bozeman, 225 editor-in-chief

“Sometimes tiny gifts can really be little luxuries. Last year, I was gifted a purse-sized tube of cider-scented hand cream. During the cold winter days, chilly winds combined with the constant washing during the sick season can really wreck my hands, so I’m always reaching for this little lotion whenever my hands need a little saving. I’ve been eyeing these fancy tubes from The Queen Bee. They come in a variety of scents, making them perfect to add to gifts for a few people on my list. The shop even sells a handcreme key, designed to squeeze out every last drop. Including this makes for a complete set that any receiver will get good use of.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 managing editor

“For the stressed-out twenty-something in your life, you may want to gift something that brings calm and peace to their busy lives. A few of my friends will be receiving puzzles and romance novels from Red Stick Reads this Christmas. The store has “BookTok” favorites like Happy Place by Emily Henry and lighthearted holiday stories like In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren. I’m happy to gift my loved ones excuses to enjoy some me time during the holidays, especially for my friends and family members on break from school right now.”

—Catherine Clement, 225 digital staff writer

“Christmas, but make it pink! For teens and tweens, every festive motif is more fun when it’s dolled up in Barbie-esque hues. A pair of these will go great with whatever trendy fit they’re wearing to the family gathering at Nana’s house.”

—Kelli Bozeman, 225 editor-in-chief

“Snag a couple of colorful notebooks from Mo’s Art Supply & Framing for the perfect stocking stuffer, with mushrooms, patterns, animals and more printed on the cover. Printed by local business, Blackbird Letterpress, the notebooks come in several sizes, whether you’re just jotting thoughts or writing your daily journal entry. Ranging from $18 – $9, they’re the perfect addition to anyone’s stocking this season.”

—Avery White, 225 contributing writer and photographer

“Aesthetically pleasing pens and markers are always a hit, and this set of highlighters gets bonus points for being erasable as well. For a perfect pairing, I’d add this light blue Voyager notebook, which has three separate 60-page notebook inserts inside—one lined, one blank and one with a dot grid for bullet journaling.”

—Kelli Bozeman, 225 editor-in-chief