Staff picks: Stocking stuffers to nab from Capital Region shops
The holiday season is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to complete your gift shopping. And if you’ve wrapped up all your major presents already, here’s your reminder to not forget about those fuzzy things hung by the chimney with care.
The 225 team has scoured local shop shelves and the “gifts” tabs on their sites to create a curated list of stocking stuffers for just about anyone on your list. These items won’t break the budget, and yes, they’re the perfect size for slipping into those velvet socks.
Happy holidays from our team! Let us know what you think of this gift guide by emailing [email protected].
Spice blends from Red Stick Spice Co.
“Several of my family members are hopping flights to come to my house for Christmas, so I like stocking stuffers that are both locally sourced and easy to pack. My ride-or-die is spice packets from Red Stick Spice Co. There are tons of options to choose from, but some of my favorites are celery salt-heavy Prime Rib Rub, great for pot roast and steaks, as well as French Mustard & Herb Blend, an easy accent for roasted broccoli, chicken and potatoes. My current obsession is Smoked Tea Rub, a sweet smoky combo of molasses, Lapsang Souchong tea, rosemary, fennel and other ingredients, that’s amazing on all sorts of proteins. And then there are classic combos like herbes du Provence and packets of single spices, like highly quality cinnamon and cardamom, winners for holiday baking.”
—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer
Novelty ornaments from Baubles by Bella Bella
—Catherine Clement, 225 digital staff writer
Chocolate Bijoux bonbons from Light House Coffee
—Kelli Bozeman, 225 editor-in-chief
Shea Butter Handcreme by Lollia from The Queen Bee
“Sometimes tiny gifts can really be little luxuries. Last year, I was gifted a purse-sized tube of cider-scented hand cream. During the cold winter days, chilly winds combined with the constant washing during the sick season can really wreck my hands, so I’m always reaching for this little lotion whenever my hands need a little saving. I’ve been eyeing these fancy tubes from The Queen Bee. They come in a variety of scents, making them perfect to add to gifts for a few people on my list. The shop even sells a handcreme key, designed to squeeze out every last drop. Including this makes for a complete set that any receiver will get good use of.”
—Olivia Deffes, 225 managing editor
Puzzles and romance novels from Red Stick Reads
“For the stressed-out twenty-something in your life, you may want to gift something that brings calm and peace to their busy lives. A few of my friends will be receiving puzzles and romance novels from Red Stick Reads this Christmas. The store has “BookTok” favorites like Happy Place by Emily Henry and lighthearted holiday stories like In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren. I’m happy to gift my loved ones excuses to enjoy some me time during the holidays, especially for my friends and family members on break from school right now.”
—Catherine Clement, 225 digital staff writer
Holiday earrings from Frock Candy
“Christmas, but make it pink! For teens and tweens, every festive motif is more fun when it’s dolled up in Barbie-esque hues. A pair of these will go great with whatever trendy fit they’re wearing to the family gathering at Nana’s house.”
Notebooks from Mo’s Art Supply & Framing
“Snag a couple of colorful notebooks from Mo’s Art Supply & Framing for the perfect stocking stuffer, with mushrooms, patterns, animals and more printed on the cover. Printed by local business, Blackbird Letterpress, the notebooks come in several sizes, whether you’re just jotting thoughts or writing your daily journal entry. Ranging from $18 – $9, they’re the perfect addition to anyone’s stocking this season.”
—Avery White, 225 contributing writer and photographer
Erasable highlighters and Voyager notebook from TBR Books and Tea
