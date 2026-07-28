Staff picks: Locally sourced summer essentials

Step outside, and it’s easy to tell that summer is still here in Baton Rouge. And while this season brings stifling weather, it also provides opportunities to enjoy things we may not get to any other time of the year.

As the dog days of summer drag on, our team has had ample time to compile a list of its summer favorites from local spots. From icy treats to beat the heat to activities that help pass the time, here are some of the things we’ve gravitated toward this season.

What are your summer must-haves from Capital Region businesses? Tell us by emailing [email protected].

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“Yep, I’ve been bitten by the needlepoint bug—just like many other hobby-obsessed in the Capital Region. I started stitching earlier this year, and slowed down after (lowercase f) finishing my first three projects. This summer, I began to pick it back up, as I find it to be the perfect thing to do while engaging in other summer activities. Turns out you can stitch on a boat, by the pool, on a plane or lounging beachside. I brought my current canvases to my most recent trip to Cape Cod, and they came in handy when the Wi-Fi went out on our flight. I’m also planning to take a project bag with me on my upcoming beach trip. I love stopping into our local needlepoint stores, The Elegant Needle and The Red Stitch, to stock up on more canvases, needles, threads or anything else I need to keep my newfound hobby going.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 managing editor

8th Ave. bowl from Playa Bowls

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“Having a go-to sweet treat is essential during all seasons, but in the summer, nothing hits the spot like an açai smoothie bowl. There are plenty of smoothie shops around town that blend up a great açai bowl, but my go-to is the 8th Ave. at Playa Bowls. The granola, banana, blueberry and honey toppings create a balanced yet still super-sweet flavor. This refreshing snack tastes good enough to make me forget it’s healthy.”

—Catherine Clement, 225 digital staff writer

Blood Orange Avocado Oil from Red Stick Spice Co.

“Summer temps around here mean I’m turning on the oven in my old house as little as possible and eating lots of veggie-centric dishes that take less time to cook. One of my favorites is steamed asparagus, but instead of garnishing it with butter and fresh lemon, I deploy a drizzle of Blood Orange Avocado Oil from Red Stick Spice Co. It only takes a zhush of this super fragrant oil to bring something unexpected to fresh vegetables. And bonus: when combined with one of the Mid City shop’s many vinegars, it’s great for summer salads, too.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

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“As a college student, I spend most of my time outside of class studying or working, all while my TBR pile gets taller and taller. Now that it’s summer, I’ve finally been able to catch up on all the reading I’ve put on pause. Murder mysteries are my poison of choice; I recently wrapped up Holly Jackson’s Not Quite Dead Yet and Five Survive. If you are hoping to avoid sinking into a summer reading slump like I was, local bookstores like TBR Books & Tea and Red Stick Reads are great places to find your next read.”

—Laura Allen, 225 contributing writer

Teleties claw clips from Wanderlust by Abby

“In this heat, I usually can’t go a whole day with my hair down. And for those days when I’m not feeling a ponytail, claw clips are my go-tos. These clips from Teleties are my favorite—and trust me, as a collector of claw clips, I’ve tried them all. The classic design really keeps an updo in place, and the flat round hair clips are ideal for sitting back in your seat for a long road trip or lying in your beach chair. I’ve collected a stash of these clips from Wanderlust by Abby. The shop usually stocks different sizes and designs, and I always have one on hand in the summer. I do lose a lot of my claw clips, but I make sure to keep tabs on these because they really are that good.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 managing editor

Plastic drinkware from Party Time

“For beach trips and poolside fun, I love colorful plastic drinkware like these tumblers, shot glasses and wine glasses from locally owned Party Time. The Bluebonnet Boulevard store is flush with festive items for summer entertaining, including irresistible retro drink umbrellas that never go out of style. (Their different colors are a great way to identify a drink’s owner.) Summery plastic cups and glasses are easy to stack and pack, so use them at home or take them on a road trip. You never know how tricked out that beach condo will (or won’t) be.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer