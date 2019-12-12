[Sponsored] Avoid the perils of defective products

Sponsored by deGravelles & Palmintier

Unsafe or defective products purchased online can put people at risk of physical injury, financial burden, and even death. A special area of the law known as products liability applies to product manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, retailers and others who are responsible for injuries caused by defects in those products. This body of law protects consumers from hazardous products while ensuring that the responsible parties are held accountable for any defects causing injuries. These defects might be in the product’s design or in the manufacturing process. In some cases, the responsible party’s failure to properly warn consumers of a defect might be actionable. The team at deGravelles & Palmintier share these tips to help shoppers avoid problems.

BEFORE YOU CHECKOUT

Make sure the retailer is legit. Shopping in a brick and mortar store offers an obvious advantage—you can see the store and know the inventory exists. Online, some businesses are fabricated by people who just want your credit card information and other personal details. The more information you have on the manufacturer, the importer, or the seller, the better.

Look for warning signs. Read safety warnings and instructions before adding it to your cart. Confirm how to use the product safely and determine whether there are any age restrictions or warnings. If you’re unsure whether a product is suitable for your intended use, ask the seller or the website administrators for more information.

Read customer ratings and reviews. Online consumer ratings and reviews often provide some indication of possible safety issues buyers have experienced. Keep in mind that not all reviews are authentic. A little homework can go a long way.

Don’t just choose lowest price. Everyone loves a great deal but if a website offers one that seems too good to be true, then it probably is. Compare prices and pictures of the merchandise at similar websites. Super low prices could be a red flag that the business doesn’t have those items in stock. The website may exist only to harvest your personal information.

Never buy on public Wi-Fi. It’s never a good idea to shop online or log into any website while you’re connected to public Wi-Fi. Keep in mind that public Wi-Fi networks leave you more vulnerable to someone intercepting your data as you enjoy a latte while you shop. Online purchases usually involve information that an identity thief would love to grab—your name, address, and credit card information.

If you find a problem, speak up.

Immediately report product safety problems to the online platform. Consider writing a product review to alert other shoppers and reach out to a professional to help you navigate serious issues.

Products liability cases can be complicated and expensive to pursue. Hiring experts capable of evaluating the claims and supporting a plaintiff’s allegations at trial is a crucial aspect of Product Liability Law. Defendants are extremely motivated to defeat claims against their products. The lawyers and staff at deGravelles & Palmintier have years of experience representing people injured by all types of manufactured goods. From bicycles to automobiles, drugs and medical products, to children’s toys, they have an extensive record of representing victims injured by defective products.

Over the years, the deGravelles & Palmintier team has helped secure well over $300 million dollars for injured victims. If you have been injured by a defective product, click here or call 225.344.3735.