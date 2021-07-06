What is a miss-and-run?, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

No phrase fills a driver with dread quite like “hit-and-run.” Although it’s illegal to leave the scene of a crash without exchanging insurance information with the other driver, at least one hit-and-run accident occurs every minute in the U.S., according to data collected by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Everyone has heard of hit-and-runs, but what about “miss-and-runs?” Don’t be confused by the name—miss-and-run accidents can be just as damaging and deadly as hit-and-run accidents. To learn more about miss-and-runs and how to get compensation afterward, click HERE.