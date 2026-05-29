May 2026’s new openings and spots to watch in the Capital Region: Sweetheart Nails, The Red Stitch and more

May brought warmer temps and a bit of rain, while also ushering in hot new concepts and a wave of openings across the Capital Region.

From a new needlepoint store dishing canvases and a rainbow-hued selection of threads to a second location of a beloved nail spa, here’s a look back at all the spots that debuted new digs in May.

Did we miss a spot? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

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8312 Jefferson Hwy.

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Got bitten by the needlepoint bug? Local stitchers have a new spot to land and shop for all the canvases, fibers and accessories. Shop a variety of designs in all sizes, kit your latest project or just take a seat and stitch inside this new shop made for crafters of all skill levels.

15015 Perkins Rd.

Fan-favorite nail spa Sweetheart Nails recently debuted its second location on Perkins Road. Like the first location, this new spa offers a luxurious experience for patrons hoping to get manis and pedis.

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16645 Highland Rd., Ste. K

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Golf lovers can now get their swings in without having to spend a day out in the heat, thanks to this new simulator shop now open in the Highland Place Shopping Center. Described as an “indoor golf and social sanctuary,” Golf Haven uses simulators powered by TrackMan that allow golfers to virtually play on popular courses.

Also on our radar