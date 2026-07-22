This locally owned floral business is growing with support from the community

Lucky Bug Blooms floral shop is cultivating connection in Baton Rouge with custom flower arrangements and pop-up bloom bars.

Founder Kaylee Morgan started the business in November of 2025 after leaving her corporate job to pursue floristry. Growing up, she loved watching her grandmother work in a florist shop, but it took some time for Morgan to follow in her footsteps.

“I went to college, did the whole ‘expected of you’ thing from my parents, did HR,” Morgan says.

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But after her son was born in 2025, Morgan decided that there was no better time to pursue her passions. Her son was a big reason she decided to found Lucky Bug Blooms, as she wanted to be a role model for him and inspire him to chase his own dreams one day.

“I want him to have someone to look up to, as a mom,” says Morgan, “and I want him to know that I always went after what I wanted and followed my dreams.”

Even the name of the business holds a special meaning to her and her family. When Morgan and her now-husband started dating, she put a ladybug emoji next to his contact name, and she would call him “love bug” as a nickname. On her wedding day, Morgan says there were three ladybugs in her dressing room before the ceremony.

Morgan thinks of ladybugs as her “lucky bugs,” so when it came time to name her new business, the good luck charm seemed like the perfect fit.

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“I was trying to come up with a name that felt fun, kind of cool girl, kind of whimsy, but still not random,” Morgan says. “I was like, ‘Wait, this is kind of perfect.’”

Getting her business off the ground was a group effort—her husband built Lucky Bug Blooms’ pop-up stand, and her friend did the design work—but by November, the florist was ready to host her first pop-up at Pura Vida Coffee Bar.

Morgan started small, just hosting bloom bars at a few local businesses, including The Pink Elephant Antiques, Good Choices Co. and Barracuda Taco Stand.

At the bloom bars, customers can pick 10 different flower stems that Morgan then arranges into a bouquet. She wraps the bouquets in a homemade newspaper that tells customers more about Lucky Bug Blooms, gives detailed care instructions for the flowers, and highlights other businesses in the Baton Rouge area.

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This interactive setup is not only fun for customers, but it also gives Morgan the chance to get to know the Baton Rouge community that much more.

“We’re from Florida originally, so we don’t have any family here,” Morgan says. “So I’ve definitely learned that community is everything when you don’t have blood around you.”

Building these connections has also helped Morgan spread the word about Lucky Bug Blooms, giving her the confidence to expand into bigger events, such as parties and weddings.

“I think stepping into weddings is really scary because that is someone’s most important day,” she says.

But after a bride reached out and asked Morgan if she’d be willing to do the flowers for her wedding this past February, Morgan agreed. The bride loved her flowers, and Morgan decided to start taking wedding inquiries. She now has about 20 weddings booked for the next year.

A lot of work happens behind the scenes to prepare for big events like these. The process begins with a consult call where Morgan learns more about the customer’s vision. She then conceptualizes ways to make that vision happen, pinpointing which flowers will turn a dream into a reality.

Morgan sources her flowers from local growers, adapting when certain flowers are not in season or won’t be available.

“Mother Nature is Mother Nature, and I can plan my butt off, but Mother Nature is always going to do what she wants to do,” Morgan says.

Getting to build connections within the community and perfect her skills as a florist has been very exciting for Morgan, but being able to explore her passion as something separate from motherhood has been just as fulfilling.

“I took my maternity leave as a time to find something that was outside of motherhood, because that’s the best way to battle postpartum is finding something that separates [you] from your identity as just a mom,” Morgan says.

It is often a challenge to juggle both responsibilities, but getting to make clients happy through her floristry has been rewarding for Morgan. She says that receiving text messages from clients thanking her for their flower arrangements is a reminder of why she loves what she does.

She is also incredibly thankful for the community of people who have shown Lucky Bug Blooms so much support. Morgan says she realized just how special her community is when one of her first pop-ups at The Pink Elephant sold out in only three hours.

“I had people still coming up to the market, looking for me—the flower girl—and asking the people who run [the vendor event] … ‘Is she already out of flowers?’” Morgan says. “I think that was a really cool moment because, again, I love the community aspect of those things.”

Though she is currently running her business out of the sunroom in her home, Morgan hopes to one day have a shop where she can reach even more of the community and give back to Baton Rouge any way she can.

“I just love the local businesses who really give their all to their community because the community gives it all right back,” Morgan says. “And just being able to pour into each other like that, I think that’s definitely a dream.”