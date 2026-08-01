From art to taxidermy, these LSU museums hold rare treasures

Louisiana’s flagship university educates more people than the students enrolled in its courses, thanks to its web of museums. Covering a variety of interests, these spots not only enhance the university’s research but welcome the public with eye-catching displays and immersive programming. Next time you’re in town for an LSU game, check out these five museums located both on and off campus.

On campus

LSU Textile and Costume Museum

330 Tower Dr.

Part of the LSU Department of Textiles, Apparel Design and Merchandising, this museum boasts over 10,000 pieces, ranging from vintage designer items to hand-woven textiles. Its staff preserves, collects and researches items, while supporting academic programs and creating exhibitions for the public. Now on display is “Stitches in Time: Quilts & Fashion,” showcasing the connection between quilt making and style. Open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. lsu.edu/agriculture/textilemuseum

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LSU Museum of Natural Science

119 Foster Hall

Ever wanted to see a polar bear up close? Or the first Mike the Tiger? At LSU’s Museum of Natural Science, you can. Find almost 2.5 million specimens and dioramas that transport visitors to different habitats. Other displays, like the extensive George H. Lowery Hall of Birds, feature native species. Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. lsu.edu/mns

William A. Brookshire LSU Military Museum

Inside LSU’s Memorial Tower

Did you know there is a museum inside the campus’ bell tower? Opened in 2022, the

William A. Brookshire LSU Military Museum provides a glimpse into the university’s ties to the military. Find artifacts and memorabilia that help paint a picture of LSU’s ROTC, alumni involvement in major conflicts, and Cadets of the Ole War Skule. Open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. lsu.edu/brookshire-museum

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Off campus

LSU Museum of Art

100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor

Located inside the Shaw Center for the Arts, LSUMOA displays paintings, sculptures, photography and other works of art. With exhibitions, including traveling collections, and programming, the museum serves thousands of visitors annually. View permanent collections and current exhibitions like “ReVision: Women in Photography” on your next visit. lsumoa.org

LSU Rural Life Museum

4560 Essen Ln.

Step back in time at this hidden gem off Essen Lane by taking in its exhibits and peeking into its historical structures. Focusing on the rich cultures of 18th- and 19th-century rural Louisianans, this museum provides tours, general admission and events with hands-on activities that take visitors into the past. lsu.edu/rurallife

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This article was originally published in the August 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.