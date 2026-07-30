July 2026’s new openings and spots to watch in the Capital Region: Vals, Tiger Tang and more

Say goodbye to July and hello to all the new places that opened this past month. Just in case you missed which spots debuted this month, we’ve got you covered with a roundup of all the newness in the Capital Region.

From a NOLA-born spot slinging tacos and margs to a speakeasy hidden in an antiques shop, here are some fresh places to try.

Did we miss a business or restaurant that opened during July? Tell us by emailing [email protected].

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7242 Perkins Rd.

Sip margs and feast on traditional Mexican dishes at this new eatery now open on Perkins Road. Vals has taken over the former Rock Paper Taco spot, washing the space in the brand’s signature blush pink. Both the food and drink menus are identical to its New Orleans counterpart, with standouts like elotes, the shrimp quesadilla and vegetarian tacos, like the sweet potato and the cauliflower.

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1857 Government St.

Inspired by the secretive culture of Prohibition-era speakeasies, Hearsay officially opened this month in a back corner of antiques shop Circa 1857, giving Baton Rougeans a chance to quench their thirst in style. Designed with a mishmash of fine antiques and modern and vintage flourishes, each element in the moody two-room space feels intentional, from glassware and spirits to wallpaper and lighting.

324 Lee Dr., Ste. C and D.

Parents looking for a fun way to fill the last few days of summer break have a new spot to bring their kiddos, thanks to Little Lennon Play Cafe now open on Lee Drive. Kids can suit up in grippy socks and head to the main play area to climb on and interact with toy sets. Parents can watch from a variety of seating areas and even grab a bite or a drink at Little Lennon’s cafe.

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