The dangers of driving with a dog in the car, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

If seeing a dog hanging its head out of a car window brings a smile to your face, you’re not alone. Dogs are man’s best friend after all. However, an unrestrained dog in your vehicle can significantly increase your risk of an accident, and the risk of injury to your dog.

According to the American Automobile Association, 84% of pet owners have driven with their dogs in the car, but only 16% use any form of pet restraint system. To learn more about what the statistics say and why you should restrain your dog in the car, click HERE.