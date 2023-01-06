How can Pedestrians Stay Safe in Louisiana at Night? Sponsored by Dudley Debosier

Walking to and from destinations certainly has its risks, but sometimes it’s the only available option. Drivers may be able to spot pedestrians during the day, but at night, pedestrians’ risk of injury skyrockets. Although drivers should be on high alert for people on foot, it’s important for pedestrians to take the appropriate steps toward protecting themselves. After all, a walking human is no match for the impact of a moving vehicle!

Several rules of the road have been implemented regarding pedestrian safety, but it’s safe to say that not all drivers follow such rules accordingly. With that in mind, there are many things that pedestrians can do in addition to the rules of the road that will further protect them from danger or injury. To learn more about pedestrian safety at night, click HERE.