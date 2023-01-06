Can Motorcycle Riders Run Red Lights in Louisiana? Sponsored by Dudley Debosier

Motorcycle drivers all over, but certainly in Louisiana, often face various challenges on the road. Some of them may go unseen by careless drivers, while others get followed too closely by drivers. A common challenge for motorcyclists in Louisiana, though, is faced at red lights.

The small size and weight of a motorcycle, relative to a full-sized vehicle, is often not properly picked up by the sensors at red lights that trigger the following green light. Given that this is a common issue, many motorcyclists are asking the same question – can we run the red light if it doesn’t know we’re there? To learn more about motorcyclists’ challenges with red lights, click HERE.