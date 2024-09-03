The new perinatal mental health unit at Woman’s Hospital will begin accepting patients this month

Woman’s Hospital officially cut the ribbon on Louisiana’s first perinatal mental health unit last week.

The $8 million facility was designed to treat pregnant and postpartum mothers with mental health needs. The unit―under construction since January 15―features private single-bed rooms for up to 10 patients at a time, a large outdoor terrace and group activity rooms.

“We are changing the trajectory of families,” Executive Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer at Woman’s Cheri Johnson says. “If the mom is not well, the family is not well. This will help the entire family.”

Patients will have access to lactation consultants, recreational therapies, psychiatric-trained nurses, social workers, newborn visitation, and group activities like yoga and gardening. The unit will serve women 18 and older who are pregnant, up to one year postpartum or who have suffered a pregnancy loss within the last year. Specialists will treat patient’s niche mental health issues, including postpartum depression, psychosis and severe anxiety.

The new facility will create 38 new jobs with an annual payroll of $1.8 million.

Woman’s plans to start admitting patients to the perinatal mental health unit today, Sept. 3.

