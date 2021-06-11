×
New Mississippi River bridge earmarked in congressional highway bill

  • By Business Report Staff

While much attention of late has been focused on the uncertain fate of President Biden’s massive infrastructure stimulus package, currently stalled on Capitol Hill, a congressional committee worked literally through the night Thursday on a separate bill that includes money for specific bridge and highway projects in Louisiana, including a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge.

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, initially requested $1 billion for the new bridge as somewhat of a headline-making political move to draw attention to the amount of money in the infrastructure bill not going toward bridge, road and highway repairs.

While Graves may have wanted to make a point with his request, it survived the marathon markup session, as did several other Louisiana earmarks.

