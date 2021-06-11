New Mississippi River bridge earmarked in congressional highway bill

While much attention of late has been focused on the uncertain fate of President Biden’s massive infrastructure stimulus package, currently stalled on Capitol Hill, a congressional committee worked literally through the night Thursday on a separate bill that includes money for specific bridge and highway projects in Louisiana, including a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge.

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, initially requested $1 billion for the new bridge as somewhat of a headline-making political move to draw attention to the amount of money in the infrastructure bill not going toward bridge, road and highway repairs.

While Graves may have wanted to make a point with his request, it survived the marathon markup session, as did several other Louisiana earmarks.