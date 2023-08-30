New live music spot in the works for North Acadian Thruway

A former barber and beauty shop on North Acadian Thruway could see new life as a club with live music and drinks, according to an application filed with the city-parish Planning and Zoning Commission.

Curtis Haynes is seeking a rezoning for the former Chill’s Barber and Beauty to open a bar and lounge called Uptown Baby. He bought the property, 0.38 acres located on the east side of North Acadian Thruway, south of Seneca Street, after eyeing it for several years prior to the pandemic as the site for a future club.

“We’re trying to bring business to that area,” says Haynes’ wife, Lisa Snowden.

The commission will consider the rezoning application at its Sept. 18 meeting. The couple hope to open Uptown Baby before the end of the year.

