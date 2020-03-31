A new laundry services app does your laundry and dry cleaning for you

Imagine a world where you could have your dirty laundry picked up through an app and in 24 hours have it returned to you clean and folded. Welcome to 2020, folks. The future is now.

The Suds app, based in Baton Rouge, allows users to have their dry cleaning or laundry picked up by a Suds driver, washed, folded and delivered to their homes or offices.

Now, athletes, busy professionals, single parents and students can save time and energy by scratching laundry off their to-do lists and letting Suds handle it.

“Baton Rouge hasn’t seen anything like this yet,” Ben Tulagan says. “We want to push the city forward.”

In larger cities like New York City, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, residents can choose from laundry services apps like Cleanly, Rinse and FlyCleaners. But in the South, Suds is making a name for itself.

Local iPhone and Android users can wash everything from athletic wear to fancy comforters. Suds collaborates with select local laundry companies and typically returns the cleaned garments within 24 hours after the order was placed.

App users can request specific services a la carte starting at $3 or subscribe through the monthly wash-and-fold subscription plan that includes six loads of laundry per week for $80 a month.

The app was officially launched in September 2019 by LSU alums Tulagan and Dalton Delaune, Southern University alumnus Christopher Hilliard and software developer Hayden Monarch. While still in development, the company won $8,000 at the LSU Venture Challenge, a pitch competition for LSU students in April 2019. That same year, Suds received the 2019 Startup of the Year Award from Southern Law Center in October.

Suds is only in its beginning stages, with plans to expand its reach outside

Baton Rouge and into nearby communities like Zachary, Prairieville, New Orleans and Lafayette this year.

Laundry was always one of Tulagan’s least favorite things to do as a college student at LSU. Now, with his high-tech solution, laundry can be merely a thing of the past. sudslaundryservices.com

This article was originally published in the April 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.