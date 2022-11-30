New coworking space The Brewery to open soon in Baton Rouge

As the owner of a small branding and advertising team that works semi-remotely, Brew Agency CEO Marie Powell wanted to provide her team with a shared meeting space it could use on an as-needed basis.

So she decided to launch The Brewery, a facility containing collaborative workspaces and meeting rooms.

“I just wanted a place to bring my small team that was affordable, I could use every now and again, and that didn’t cost me a monthly fee,” she says. “It’s a little bit of a unique play on the traditional coworking space.”

While there are already shared workspaces that offer private offices and desk spaces, Powell says that she hasn’t found a space like The Brewery that is specifically geared toward serving as a shared meeting space.

Located in the Perkins 8 office park on Perkins Road between Pecue Lane and Highland Road, The Brewery has five meeting rooms that can accommodate groups as large as 12 and as small as three.

Companies sign up for an annual membership, then can access the facility’s scheduling platform to book rooms hourly or for the day. Once a company books a room, it also receives access to the building’s common areas in addition to other perks such as virtual technology, white boards, and coffee and beer.

The Brewery is slated to open Dec. 1. Powell says her team uses the space on Mondays for its in-person weekly meetings.

