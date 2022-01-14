New website for hunters and anglers co-launched by Waitr founder’s son

Waitr founder Chris Meaux is backing a new startup that bills itself as the “Airbnb for sportsmen.”

Hatched from the brains of a handful of college students, Mallard Bay is an online marketplace for guides, outfitters, charter captains and lodging for people looking to book hunting and fishing trips. It was co-founded by recent LSU graduate Logan Meaux—who also happens to be Chris Meaux’s son.

The idea for Mallard Bay began after Logan Meaux, who is a hunter, tried to book a birthday hunting experience in Oklahoma for his father. A lack of communication with the outfitter led to a terrible trip, and what was supposed to be three hunts turned into only one with a group of 12 other people.