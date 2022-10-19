All you need to know about college scholarships, sponsored by Studyville

If inflation has you biting your nails and cringing at the gas pump, imagine what it will be like when you get that first college tuition bill. At Studyville, we offer strategic solutions to obtain the college scholarships you need to weather whatever economic conditions await.

Know where to apply

The best financial aid will be available to you at your best-matched school—one that looks at your application and says, “He fits in here, we want him” … one where you add to their value whether it’s academic, athletic, artistic, geographic or otherwise.

Take an ACT® prep class

A good ACT® score can save you over $6,000 a year in tuition. Come to Studyville for an ACT prep class—it could literally save you thousands.