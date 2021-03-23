How much has your life changed since the pandemic began? Baton Rougeans reflect

A lot can happen in a year. Who would’ve thought when the government mandated a shutdown for COVID-19 back in March 2020 that by March 2021, we would still be masked up as the coronavirus continues spreading widely? Throughout the uncertainty, locals have made time for self-reflection, the outdoors and quality time with their families.

225 wanted to know how different life looks for Baton Rougeans since last year. We asked three locals to show us one photo from their camera roll dated March 2020 and one from now. Here’s what we received.

How has your life changed over the past year? Tell us at [email protected].