How much has your life changed since the pandemic began? Baton Rougeans reflect

A lot can happen in a year. Who would’ve thought when the government mandated a shutdown for COVID-19 back in March 2020 that by March 2021, we would still be masked up as the coronavirus continues spreading widely? Throughout the uncertainty, locals have made time for self-reflection, the outdoors and quality time with their families.
225 wanted to know how different life looks for Baton Rougeans since last year. We asked three locals to show us one photo from their camera roll dated March 2020 and one from now. Here’s what we received.
“On the outside, not much has changed, but the work on the inside has been significant. I’ve been able to use some of my solitude during quarantine and working remotely for reflection, prioritizing myself and spending time with my own thoughts.”
—DaKenya Douglas
“Despite the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day parade getting canceled just a few days before, my friends and I still wanted to celebrate the day by going to the block party at the various establishments on Perkins. We would have never guessed that within days, we would be in a stay-at-home order, which would ultimately become the new normal for the rest of the year.”
—Grace Fiorenza Hermes
“Took a hard left from the big to the small and [started] really looking at what’s inside.”
—George Castillo
This article was originally published in the March 2021 issue of 225 magazine.