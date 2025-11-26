More joy, less stress: A counselor-approved guide to gratitude

Gratitude, defined as an expression of appreciation for what one has by Psychology Today, is a practice that comes in handy during the holiday season. After all, with so much stress around shopping, dinners, caroling and other seasonal activities, it can be hard to find time to appreciate what you have.

Katie Jenkins, founder and executive director of Grace Therapy Center and founder of the recently opened Stir Coffee House, says she understands that the busyness and stress of life often inhibit people from practicing gratitude.

“It’s really easy to get caught up in that and then not think about things that you actually are thankful for,” Jenkins says.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Jenkins shared with 225 three easy ways to realistically practice gratitude:

1. Start a gratitude journal.

Jenkins says this is the most practical and helpful way she has seen her clients practice gratitude. Writing down things that you are grateful for and being mindful of the good things around you helps tremendously in having a tangible sense of their impact, she says.

2. Reflect on three good things.

When life starts to feel overwhelming and incredibly stressful, Jenkins says it helps to write down three good things (big or small) and reflect on how they made you feel. Focusing on the positive helps the negative become manageable.

3. Send a text to someone you are grateful for.

Sending a short message to someone you are thankful for makes them feel good and makes you feel good, Jenkins says. As soon as you think of something you are grateful for about someone, dashing off a quick text lets them know you’re thinking about them. It helps people connect with each other and express their gratitude without having to write a long handwritten letter.

“I think having a gracious mindset is not only good for you as a person,” Jenkins says, “but it’s really good for your community and your family and people around you. If we were all in that mindset, we can work together better.”