Mike Castillo proves that sometimes your hardest moments can be your biggest breakthroughs

@runiktv | 838,000 Followers

Going through a battle with cancer would typically represent a low point in someone’s life.

Unless you’re Mike Castillo.

His hospital room was the setting for one of the biggest launching points of the 21-year-old’s career, when he and his buddy filmed their first viral video.

Since then, Castillo—now better known by his stage name, Runik—has beaten lymphoma, built up a loyal following on all his social media platforms and has his career ready to blossom in comedy, music, television and more.

How did you get into making funny videos online?

I had a 9-to-5 job flipping chicken. One day, it just clicked in my head that I shouldn’t be doing that. I was already interested in entertainment, and when I linked up with my friend, Funny Mike, we decided to do these videos. We just started using our platforms—we already each had about 10,000 followers on Instagram—and put some videos on there to see what would happen.

When was the moment you saw yourself starting to take off?

The one that really put me out there was when I had cancer. I did a skit in the hospital, and my friend was rapping, and I was turning up to it. That’s when the nurse came in and she was laughing like, “What [is] going on in here?” That video went viral everywhere—Complex reposted it, World Star, Baller Alert. I just took off from there.

Was it tough when you were going through cancer to keep a positive attitude?

I feel like that boosted me. It was a good opportunity for me to take advantage of what I was going through. I just wanted to make something great out of it—not everybody that has cancer can make videos. I was motivated by my friends being around me. Even when I had cancer, it was no days off. I was always on the move and trying to put out as much content as I could.

How did you find your unique style?

The thing about being creative is you just have to have it in you. A lot of people want to go independent, but they just have to find themselves first. You can’t live off someone else’s shine when you can do your own thing and shine by yourself.

You’re all over social media. What is a typical day like for you?

I try to plan out the week. So like, for one day I’ll plan out a whole bunch of ideas, and then I’ll just go for it. Some days I wake up and just try to do every single idea on the board. That’s my job; that’s my life.

Is this your main source of income? How do you capitalize on it?

I have multiple sources: Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube. I make money off every platform. YouTube is through Google Adsense, so I make money through ads on my videos. I average at least 100,000 views per video.

Do you work with an agent at all, or do you handle all of this yourself?

I work by myself, so I’m my own boss.

What’s the craziest or most surprising thing you’ve done for a video?

I’ve done multiple things, but one crazy thing is I put a firecracker in my mouth and blew it up.

What can we expect from Runik in the future?

I’m working on music, and that seems to be working for me. I make hip-hop, rap, alternative. I’m an artist, so I’m a little all over the place because I want to stand out as more than just a rapper. I look up to Lil Wayne and him rapping, singing, harmonizing and getting with other genres like rock. That’s the type of image I want to go for. I also want to do movies and shows. I’m working on a show right now through the Zeus Network, and I’ve got a lot of other stuff coming up.

