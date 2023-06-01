More middle- to upper-income families choosing Baton Rouge public schools

Middle- to upper-income student enrollment in public schools across East Baton Rouge Parish hit a 10-year high in 2022, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber reports.

The widespread perception among many middle-class families that Baton Rouge public schools are not a viable option—deserved or not—hinders economic development, making it harder to attract and retain professionals with children. If families assume they will pay private school tuition, Baton Rouge’s relatively low cost of living is less of a selling point.

Also, some research, including BRAC’s report, suggests attending economically diverse schools benefits low-income students.

The report defines “middle- to upper-income” as students who are not “economically disadvantaged,” which includes children in families at or below 200% of the federal poverty level (which is $30,000 per year for a family of four, so $60,000).

Adam Knapp, BRAC’s president and CEO, says the research shows “efforts to increase school choice and quality are paying off with more middle- to upper-income parents now choosing to send their children to local public schools.”

Some takeaways from the report:

• Local public schools enrolled 10,722 non-disadvantaged students in October 2022, an increase of 2,722 students, or 34%, over October 2012.

• Compared to 2012, 64 schools currently enroll more middle- and upper-income students while 45 enroll fewer.

• Between 2021 and 2022, 85 local public schools increased their middle- and upper-income student enrollment while 10 schools saw a decrease.

• Private school enrollment in EBR remains high (27%) compared to several peer counties.

• Much of the enrollment growth was driven by magnet programs and public charter schools.

• While non-disadvantaged enrollment rose 34% over 10 years, it fluctuated significantly during that time, most noticeably falling almost 35% in 2016 (the historic flood year) and then rising almost 87% the following year.

The report excludes charter schools in the cities of Baker, Central and Zachary. Read more here.

