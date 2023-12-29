Meet next year’s People to Watch in the Capital Region: 225’s January issue is on stands now

Let’s set the mood for 2024. We’ll start by meeting the bright minds from this year’s class of People to Watch in the Capital Region. Each January, the 225 editorial team kicks off a new year by hand-picking a group of Baton Rougeans doing big things.

And by big things, we mean endeavors like Hue Tran’s, who is bringing her family’s beloved Blue Store Chicken to every corner of the Capital Region. Or Brad Ives’ LSU Institute for Energy Innovation, which is seeking new sources of energy. Or local artist Malaika Favorite, who is splashing murals across Disney Theme Parks—and telling artful Louisiana stories in the process.

In our January 2024 edition, we’re shining a light on just a few of the people we think are worth keeping an eye on. Because under their watch, Baton Rouge might look different by this time next year.

Also in this month’s issue, find stories on a local organizer’s tips for regrouping in the new year, an update on what’s new this Mardi Gras season and a peek at what’s on the dim sum lunch menu at Asian Seafood House.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region. Let us know what you think at [email protected].