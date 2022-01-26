Medications for treating low back pain, sponsored by The Spine Center

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDS) are often the first step for acute low back pain as they reduce discomfort and inflammation. Examples include Motrin, Naproxen, and Lodine. Switching to a different NSAID may be considered if the first is ineffective. NSAIDs used in high doses or for extended periods of time can cause gastrointestinal problems such as gastritis or ulcers, and should be used with caution in patients with a history of heart disease.

Click here to read more.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE