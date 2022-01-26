Medications for treating low back pain, sponsored by The Spine Center

Sponsored by
Acute low back pain, with or without sciatica, is one of the most common reasons for adults to see a physician. Although most patients recover quickly with minimal treatment, proper evaluation is needed to identify serious underlying causes. If no red flags are found (such as neurological deficits), and if the symptoms have been present for less than 8 to 12 weeks, cases are first treated with medications. This includes non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, muscle relaxers, oral steroids and pain medications.