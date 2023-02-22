McDonald’s just invested in Louisiana solar energy—again

McDonald’s Corp. has signed an agreement to purchase solar power from Lightsource bp’s Prairie Ronde Solar project, located about 25 miles northwest of Lafayette.

The solar farm, which will cost $3.9 million to operate and maintain each year, is expected to contribute $20 million to the St. Landry Parish and Louisiana economies over the course of its lifespan.

Construction will create about 250 jobs and take 18 months to complete, at a cost of $170 million.

Lightsource bp will finance, build, own and operate the solar farm. McDonald’s will purchase all 327,000 megawatt-hours of solar energy Prairie Ronde generates, equivalent to approximately 630 restaurants’ worth of electricity annually.

This is McDonald’s second agreement to purchase energy from solar projects in Louisiana. In January, the global burger chain announced it will purchase electricity from the 345-megawatt Ventress Solar Farm, which has been renamed Oxbow. Located about 30 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, Oxbow is expected to have an indirect economic impact of more than $200 million, according to a study by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, as reported in Daily Report.

The St. Landry Parish Council approved Prairie Ronde Solar in November. Commercial operation is expected to start in late 2024. Read the full announcement.

