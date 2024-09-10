Mayor Broome signs emergency declaration ahead of Francine’s arrival

Most of the Capital Region is under a hurricane warning today as Tropical Storm Francine approaches.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome signed a parishwide Emergency Disaster Declaration on Tuesday morning ahead of the expected arrival of Francine in Louisiana.

The local disaster declaration allows East Baton Rouge Parish to activate emergency plans and grants the ability to request resources.

City-parish offices are closed today and Thursday due to Francine, and the Metropolitan Council has rescheduled its meeting from Wednesday to next Wednesday, Sept. 18, immediately following the Metro Council zoning meeting.

Sandbags are available at nine locations throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. See a full list of locations.

For more information on EBR’s preparation and response, visit brla.gov/emergency and follow @RedStickReady on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Ascension Parish government offices will also be closed Wednesday due to the storm. The parish has also activated its sand and sandbag locations. See a full list of sandbag locations in Ascension Parish.

In a prepared statement released Tuesday afternoon, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois says LED will function as a “second responder and will ramp up support activities once the storm passes.

“Our primary responsibility is assessing statewide damage to major economic driver companies and small businesses alike, and helping those affected access the resources they need to quickly recover and resume operations,” Bourgeois says.

LED leadership and staff have already begun checking in with business leaders; regional and local economic development partners; and local, state and federal emergency management and business support agencies, she says.

Entergy also announced details of its preparation Tuesday afternoon. Approximately 1,600 employees and contractors are on the ground in Louisiana, as of Tuesday morning, with an additional 3,400 resources requested—bringing the total to around 5,000 personnel, including lineworkers, tree trimmers, scouts and support staff.

This story originally appeared in a Sept. 10 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.