Mayor Broome announces new litter task force, cleanup initiative

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and members of the new Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force announced a litter initiative, working with volunteer groups, schools, neighborhoods and businesses to clean up litter in Baton Rouge.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force sets a baseline for state action and priorities. For the next year, the Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force will examine litter strategies at the local level to identify challenges and solutions while leveraging community assets, according to Broome’s announcement. The task force is made up of 20 officials from LSU, Baton Rouge Community College, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the Metro Council, Southern University, BREC, the local library system and other area businesses and organizations.

“Government cannot do this work alone. These challenges require the commitment, collaboration, and coordinated effort of residents and leaders from every facet of the community,” Broome says in a prepared statement. The Baton Rouge task force will focus on education, enforcement, policy and resident volunteerism

The first initiative of Brighten Up Baton Rouge will be a public awareness campaign that will include public service announcements and a website launch, BrightenUpBatonRouge.com.

