Happy trails! Find your next adventure-packed destination in our May issue, on stands now

Pack your bags. Gather your road-trip snacks. We’re hitting the trail in search of adventure.

Our May issue is packed with travel tips and must-see destinations that aren’t too far from home. From weekend getaway plans and campsite guides to tasty food trails and restaurants that are worth the drive, consider this your road map for your next getaway.

Because let’s be honest, we could all use a little vacay soon. Start flipping through this month’s cover story for ideas on where to head for your next trip.

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Also in this month’s issue, we’re diving into the evolution of the live music scene in Baton Rouge, breaking down what’s in store for the USS Kidd’s welcome home party, taking a bite of a local sourdough business, and so much more.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up a copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.

Let us know what you think at [email protected].