Mask mandate remains, but Edwards lifts capacity restrictions at restaurants and other businesses

While several states have shed their mask mandates, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he intends to keep Louisiana’s face covering requirement in place even though he’s ending many other coronavirus restrictions for businesses.

Customer limits on bars, restaurants, salons, gyms, malls, casinos and other nonessential businesses will be removed, though they’ll be required to use social distancing. They had previously been capped at 50% or 75% of their occupancy limits. Direct table service still will be required at bars, but an 11 p.m. alcohol curfew will end.

The changes represent the fewest restrictions for businesses since the pandemic began. The new statewide rules start Wednesday, though local officials could choose to enact tougher limits than those put in place by the Democratic governor.