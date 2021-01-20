×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Martin Luther King Jr. memorial downtown to be restored by BRAF

  • By Business Report Staff

Just in time for Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation announced plans to restore downtown Baton Rouge’s memorial of the iconic civil rights figure.

The memorial, a 1,200-pound contemporary sculpture installed on the River Center Plaza downtown in 1997, has faded over the decades. The project will restore the inside of the structure, which has some rust, and then it will be repainted, Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer detailed on Monday, Jan. 18.

Former BRAF chair Virginia Noland raised more than $70,000 for the restoration. Collaborators on the project include the city-parish government, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Downtown Development District.

As DDD works on its master plan, other parts of the plaza will also be updated and improved in the future, Rhorer says.

This story originally appeared in a Jan. 18 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Inside Rio Tacos and Tequila, downtown's new Mexican restaurant
NEXT ARTICLE
Shareef O’Neal might be Shaq's son, but he's carving his own Baton Rouge legacy

Latest Stories