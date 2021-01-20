Martin Luther King Jr. memorial downtown to be restored by BRAF

Just in time for Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation announced plans to restore downtown Baton Rouge’s memorial of the iconic civil rights figure.

The memorial, a 1,200-pound contemporary sculpture installed on the River Center Plaza downtown in 1997, has faded over the decades. The project will restore the inside of the structure, which has some rust, and then it will be repainted, Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer detailed on Monday, Jan. 18.

Former BRAF chair Virginia Noland raised more than $70,000 for the restoration. Collaborators on the project include the city-parish government, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Downtown Development District.