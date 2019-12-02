Mail out season’s greetings crafted by local designers

In a high-tech world where ideas can be expressed in 150 characters or less, there’s something special about receiving handwritten cards from your loved ones. During this season especially, nothing spreads holiday joy quite like thoughtful cards with heartfelt messages. Local designers are taking traditional cards up a notch with quirky art, hip illustrations and on-trend colors and fonts. This Christmas, shop local and gift greetings from one of these Baton Rouge businesses.

This article was originally published in the December 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.