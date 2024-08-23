LWCC’s latest initiative aims to honor and inspire Louisiana’s workforce

Hard work is what makes the world—and economy—go round. In Louisiana, the many unique occupations available to residents help distinguish our state. To show appreciation for all workers, the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation partnered with Baton Rouge Gallery and local artist Mikey Walsh to create symbolic ceramics for a new art installation.

“When we set out to launch this project in 2023, we didn’t just want a piece of art that represented the space, but something that reflects our purpose, to make Louisiana thrive, and tells a deeper story,” LWCC chief strategy officer Seth Irby says.

By developing a concept that represents the workers they insure, the group is adding art in appreciation of them and all they bring to our state. “Insuring around 160,000 workers in an array of industries, we wanted to show how these people make Louisiana unique and empower our economy,” Irby notes.

The 64 sculptural pieces created by Walsh in her home studio are a nod to the 64 parishes that make up the state and are inspired by Louisiana workers.

“The number 64 was really important because we’re at every corner of the state, covering many different workers, no matter what they do,” LWCC creative strategist Drake Boudreaux says. “Each piece is inspired by the worker. Some are of the workers themselves. Some are tools they use. Others are safety inspired because a big part of what we do is making workplaces as safe as possible.”

Walsh says the objects serve as a reflection on the commonplace work done by so many, aiming to celebrate the collective labors of Louisiana’s workforce.

“I hope every worker finds themselves, some part of their day, reflected in one of the objects,” she explains. “I hope they feel seen, valued and appreciated for what they contribute.”

Through the installation, LWCC strives to engage with the businesses they insure while also celebrating Louisiana’s unique culture. “We get to learn a lot of really inspiring stories through our work with LWCC, and we spend time and energy to tell those stories,” Boudreaux says.

Working as a megaphone to highlight the individuals who deserve celebration, this art-focused initiative is one of the many ways LWCC works to shed light on purpose-driven businesses and people throughout the state. The uniqueness of the project makes it thought-provoking and reflective, allowing it to touch on many aspects of what makes Louisiana and its citizens so special.

“We love to say that Louisiana is more loved than admired, and it’s partially because the people of Louisiana don’t always take the opportunity to promote the unique qualities that make our state great,” Irby says. “We have awesome opportunities that other states do not, and that’s shown through this art installation, instilling a sense of pride in our state and economy—something that it truly deserves.”

Hoping to inspire other businesses to do the same, Irby says the installation has become a conversation starter for the many people who visit the LWCC office and serves as a gentle reminder to the organization’s workers.

“The people of Louisiana are why we come to work every day,” Irby says. “And seeing this art installation that represents each and every one of them when walking in the building just helps us remember why we do what we do.”

This story originally appeared in inRegister.