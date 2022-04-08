LSU’s ‘What I Wore’ exhibit addresses myths, stigmas during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Search PLANT THERAPY

#225BATONROUGE The LSU Women’s Center has joined forces with The Lighthouse Program and LSU Libraries to bring a “What I Wore” exhibit to LSU’s campus to raise awareness of sexual assault. The exhibit, which is on display now through Friday, April 29, allows survivors to tell their stories through clothing. Survivors submitted the outfits they were wearing at the time of their assault or a description of their outfits for the exhibit’s planning committee to recreate. Each article of clothing is accompanied by a story, and each story varies in length and detail. The exhibit received 16 submissions, which are on display at the LSU Student Union Art Gallery and the Main Library. Summer Steib, director of LSU’s Women’s Center, says this exhibit has been in the works since 2019. The inspiration came from seeing the first exhibit at the University of Arkansas in 2014. The purpose of the exhibit is to address questions that place blame and responsibility on the victim, like “what was that person wearing?”

“Exhibits like this give the opportunity to challenge those myths and misconceptions surrounding sexual assault,” she says. “It also provides an opportunity for survivors to feel empowered and see solidarity.”

Clothing items ranged from dresses to workout outfits and even included some children’s clothes and hoodies, which Steib says reiterates that these people were not wearing over-the-top or revealing clothing like most people believe.

“Whenever we think of sexual assault most of us have this image of what someone was wearing, and it’s not a hoodie or sweatshirt,” she says. “I hope that as survivors come in that they may see themselves reflected in these outfits and know that they’re not alone.”

Steib says that all of the clothing on display is either from a survivor or was recreated using clothing items the planning committee had at home.

“We didn’t purchase any article of clothing for this exhibit,” she says. “We’re not talking about exceptional items. We’re talking about everyday pieces that each and every one of us has and wears.”

In the LSU Student Union Art Gallery, visitors to the exhibit will find around 15 submissions and recreated outfits along with T-shirts created by survivors as a part of The Clothesline Project. The display also encourages supporters and survivors to talk freely about the topic. In the Main Library, there is one outfit submission along with a more educational display about the history of sexual assault, LSU’s response to Title IX and a curated selection of books about sexual assault.

“We want to provide opportunities for folks to engage in dialogue around rape culture and victim blaming,” Steib says. “We have interactive opportunities that we hope participants engage in, as well. We hope that people can be introspective and think about how we all contribute to perpetuating rape culture and how we can eradicate it.”

You can find out more information about this exhibit and find sexual assault resources here. If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault and need help, call 1-800-656-4673.

