Following a frustrating loss on the road to Florida two weeks ago, LSU bounced back last weekend with its most impressive win of the year in a 36-16 stomping of then-No. 2 Georgia in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers put on their best showing of the season, dominating the Bulldogs in nearly every facet of the game en route to the 20-point win, in what many are calling the biggest win for the program since the “Game of the Century” against Alabama in 2011. But let’s be honest: Did Georgia ever really stand a chance after this pregame Haka?

Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) joined his dad in the #Haka this time and it was even more awesome #LSU pic.twitter.com/PSqFAAkfS5 — Mark Clements (@MarkClements225) October 13, 2018

The win propelled LSU back to No. 5 in the country and firmly places the Tigers right in the middle of the National Championship conversation. But the road doesn’t get any easier for LSU moving forward as the Tigers now face No. 22 Mississippi State and what is likely the toughest defensive test so far this season.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser break down LSU’s big win, talk national championship implications and preview the Tigers’ SEC showdown this Saturday. If LSU finds a way to win this weekend, it’ll set up for a huge top-5 showdown against Alabama in two weeks in Tiger Stadium.

Let us know your thoughts on this week’s topics in the comments below, or hit up Mark and Jerit on Twitter to submit your questions, concerns or comments.

