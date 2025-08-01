LSU’s Painted Posse has been bringing the spirt to Tiger Stadium for more than 20 years

Most LSU Football fans’ pregame rituals begin with barbecues and beer cans. But LSU’s self-proclaimed biggest fans opt to fuel up for a game day with a good night’s sleep, caffeinated drinks and layers upon layers of body paint.

Since 2003, groups of die-hard student Tiger fans have made their presence known at almost every home game, with loud roars and chests slathered in purple and gold. Also known as the LSU Painted Posse, this unofficial student organization can always be seen taking up the best seats in the house: section 202, row 1 of Tiger Stadium.

“There was a group of guys from the Baptist Collegiate Ministry that wanted to combine their love for Jesus and their love for LSU Football,” current member Jayden Slaughter says. “And they decided that the best way to do that was to get half-naked at football games and paint their chests with (crosses) and certain specific phrases. And it kind of took off since then.”

Going a little over 20 years strong, the Painted Posse has rotated its crew with new students entering and graduating seniors departing. Organizers say there is no formal recruitment for new members, nor is it hard to join if interested. But each group follows a few ground rules and holds on to the same values of those OG members, combined with an immovable passion for cheering at home games.

Slaughter, now a junior, joined the group as a freshman after getting involved with the Baptist Collegiate Ministry.

Sophomore Eli Horton, a Baton Rouge native, always attended LSU games and often saw the painted-up group. When he went on a Grand Isle trip with members of the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, he was surprised to find out the Painted Posse had ties to the church.

Both Slaughter and Horton say they tried out one game to see what it was like. After that, their fall Saturdays were never the same.

“I didn’t realize how awesome it would be until you’re actually in that front row painted up, screaming your lungs out,” Slaughter says.

Don’t expect to see members taking a seat during plays or lessening their hooting and hollering in situations when the Tigers are down. Instead, the Posse’s energy is always high, fueled by concession-stand treats and a love for the game. Their style is rowdy but respectful. They scream, but they refrain from the student-led chants that might lean vulgar.

The Posse’s game-day style has made it popular in Death Valley. Members make appearances on the stadium’s big screens and TV networks’ fan cams. You might have seen their ESPN College GameDay appearances, where members were decked out with Raising Cane’s merch. (Yes, the Posse has a partnership with the chicken finger brand.)

But despite rising to local stardom during football season, Horton and Slaughter agree that painting up isn’t about fame.

“One of our goals would be to take that attention and shine Christ through it,” Horton says.

Slaughter adds, “Looking at us on the surface, they see a bunch of rowdy guys that are crazy enough to paint their chest for football games, but what really matters at the end of the day is the cross that we wear on our chest.”

Phrases are picked prior, usually something poking fun at the other team or a nod to a standout player. The jersey design then comes together with layered coats of body paint. Then come the letters and that signature cross.

On average, an LSU Football game will last a little over three hours, but for the Painted Posse, it’s an all-day affair. Night games call for the Posse to post up at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry around noon. That’s where the Painted Posse’s female members will get to work painting their live canvases.

Despite being some of the first students entering the gates, they’re also the last to leave, waiting until the final sway of the alma mater.

Then they trek the about 0.7-mile route back to their hub, the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, leaving a trail of paint flakes along the way. Finally, it’s time to debrief and, of course, hit the showers.

Horton compares the pageantry to an iceberg—you can see the tip but not how much is going on below the water.

“So many people are involved in this ginormous process,” he says. “But that’s also what makes the Painted Posse so awesome and so well-known, because it’s done to perfection.”

So next time you're feeling worn-out from chanting in Tiger Stadium, look to the first row of section 202 for some fan behavior inspo.

The Painted Posse, from the 225 archives

This isn’t the first year this rowdy group has been featured in 225. Former student-members were the subjects of an August 2013 cover image by 225 Staff Photographer Collin Richie, who also snapped new shots for the 2025 story. And Jordan Hefler has captured the Posse over the years while shooting fall games for 225.

This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2025 Tiger Pride edition.