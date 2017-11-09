It’s never fun to lose seven straight times against your biggest rival.

But that’s the nature of reality for LSU, which dropped a 24-10 contest against Alabama Saturday in Tuscaloosa. As usual, the Tigers gave the Tide all they could handle in the defeat, out-gaining, out-possessing and out-rushing the top team in the country.

But LSU fell short in the only stat that mattered. In this week’s episode of 225‘s Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser break down all aspects of the Alabama game, from the positive plays to the questionable calls, and take an early peek at what to expect out of this rivalry game in the future. Is LSU poised for a win in the near future?

We tackle all of that before previewing the early kickoff against Arkansas and open up our first LSU basketball conversation of the season. The Tigers hit the hardwood for their season-opener Friday in the PMAC, as the Will Wade era officially begins in Baton Rouge. Will the new hire bring big things back to the basketball program? We’ll tell you our expectations for this season and beyond in the 12th installment of the podcast.

As always, shoot us any questions or comments and we’ll address them in upcoming episodes. Thanks for listening, and we’ll see y’all next week!