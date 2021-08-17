LSU’s focus on defensive line recruiting seems to be paying off in a big way in 2021

In his three recruiting classes since, Orgeron has certainly made the defensive line a top priority, and it all looks to be coming together in 2021.

LSU is bigger, deeper and more experienced on the D-line this season than it has been in some time. Orgeron’s vision seems to be coming true.

Here’s a rundown of just eight of the many names opposing quarterbacks will have their eye on this fall.

Andre Anthony

6-foot-3, 255 pounds

Graduate student

While the LSU defense struggled overall in 2020, Anthony was quietly one of the bright spots. The fifth-year senior led the team with 5.5 sacks while finishing fourth on the team in tackles for loss. He’s back again this fall another year older, another year wiser—and another year growing into his naturally athletic build. Don’t be surprised if his name is at the top of the sack list again this season.

Neil Farrell Jr.

6-foot-4, 319 pounds

Senior

Farrell has had an impact on LSU’s defensive line since his arrival on campus as a true freshman in 2017. He’s already played in 39 games in his Tiger career and has shown his versatility along the way, moving both inside and outside whenever needed. He’ll undoubtedly be one of the anchors on the defensive line this fall.

Glen Logan

6-foot-3, 339 pounds

Senior

Logan is the most seasoned Tiger on the defensive line, with a whopping 45 starts already to his name. He had a relatively quiet campaign last season after explosive sophomore and junior seasons that featured a combined 21 starts, 66 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and

5.5 sacks. LSU will turn to his experience and leadership this fall as he looks to get back on track in 2021.

Ali Gaye

6-foot-6, 262 pounds

Senior

Gaye had a monster first season in purple and gold after transferring into the program last year from Garden City Community College in Kansas. His raw athleticism helped him to 32 tackles and a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss to go along with 2 sacks, a forced fumble and even an interception. If he did all that his first season in the SEC, watch out for year two.

Evans Joseph

6-foot-1, 310 pounds

Sophomore

Evans has already shown off his size and versatility in his college career so far, contributing on both the offensive and defensive lines in his two seasons on campus. That flexibility will come in handy this season as well, as Evans can slot in at both defensive tackle and nose tackle.

Roy Jaquelin

6-foot-4, 302 pounds

Sophomore

Roy was one of the crown jewels of the 2020 recruiting class that was loaded with defensive line depth, and he showed why in his first season at LSU. He played in nine of 10 games last year, recording 18 total tackles,

4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. The future is bright for Roy, who is poised to have a breakout season in 2021.

Jacobian Guillory

6-foot-2, 344 pounds

Redshirt freshman

Guillory redshirted last year, but it’ll be tough to keep the big man off the field this fall. At 344 pounds, Guillory is already the third-heaviest player on LSU’s roster and the biggest defensive lineman. He won two state titles as a powerlifter and another in the shot put, all while being ranked as the ninth-best defensive tackle in the country, according to Rivals.

Smith Maason

6-foot-6, 312 pounds

Freshman

Smith is one of the most highly anticipated defensive linemen to step onto campus in quite some time. Rivals rated him as the top defensive line prospect in the country, and his rare combination of size and athleticism makes him college-ready from day one. Even with the substantial amount of size, depth and experience that LSU boasts on the defensive line, it won’t take long for Smith to be near the front of the pack.

This article was originally published in the Tiger Pride 2021 issue of 225 magazine.

