LSU’s arena project is still moving forward, though a bit slower than expected

Back in March, Daily Report reported that the potential developer of LSU’s new $400 million arena was expected to submit its development plans to the LSU Board of Supervisors and the Louisiana Board of Regents for approval within 60 days.

That was according to attorney Charles Landry, who has been hired to work with the university on the project.

It’s been about 60 days since that report, so where does everything stand now?

Keli Zinn, executive deputy director of athletics and COO for LSU Athletics, tells Daily Report that Landry’s 60-day deadline isn’t going to be met, though the project is still moving forward smoothly overall.

“With a project of this magnitude, it’s taking quite a bit of time in order to work through it, but we’re still optimistic,” Zinn says. “We’re continuing to make progress.”

Zinn declined to speculate on when the arena’s potential developer, whose identity is still under wraps, might submit its plans for approval. Both the LSU Board of Supervisors and the Louisiana Board of Regents must sign off on the deal before the project can move forward.

A pool of potential developers was narrowed down to a single finalist last year.

Once operational, the arena would host sporting events for LSU as well as entertainment and music events for the Capital Region. While a location is not yet set in stone, Landry said in March that the arena would likely be constructed on the old LSU Golf Course site south of Gourrier Avenue.

The arena’s development is reshaping the future of the Raising Cane’s River Center, which is expected to shift its focus away from entertainment and toward conventions.

