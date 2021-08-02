Jay Johnson looks to reboot, not rebuild, LSU baseball

While the LSU women’s basketball team is searching for some newfound success it hasn’t had in quite some time, the baseball team is just looking to get nudged over the hump.

The Tigers have only missed the postseason once since 2008, making it all the way to the Super Regionals or beyond nine times in that span. Mainieri led the team to the College World Series five times in his tenure and won the national title in 2009.

“(Coach Mainieri) is just an elite human being and a good program leader,” Jay Johnson says of his predecessor. “When you talk about the pinnacle of college baseball, that’s what I view LSU as. Skip (Bertman), to me, is the John Wooden of college baseball. He motivated me as a young coach. I like to think of myself as somebody that has studied the best and taken things that can help me be better as a coach and implemented them in my program. That’s led me to (LSU), and I couldn’t be more excited about that.”