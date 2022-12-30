LSU will offer a medical marijuana certificate program in 2023

LSU announced it will launch four online medical cannabis education certificate programs beginning in January.

The noncredit programs are aimed at training professionals in health care, retail, cultivation, regulation and advocacy fields related to Louisiana’s medical marijuana market.

Nationally, jobs in the cannabis field are on a trajectory to grow 250% between 2018 and 2028, and Louisiana’s market has been predicted to reach $400 million in sales by 2025. Read the full release.

