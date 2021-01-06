LSU is weighing whether to require its students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall 2021 semester, when the shots should be accessible to more people.

Since college students will have to wait in line longer than most Americans and likely won’t be able to get vaccinated for months, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard says the university is currently placing its focus on the upcoming spring semester and on the COVID-19 testing operation that will be in place. However, no decision has been made about a potential vaccine mandate.

It’s also still unclear as to whether LSU will eventually mandate vaccinations among its employees. For the time being, Ballard says vaccines will be “encouraged” for faculty, staff and other university personnel.